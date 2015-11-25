Forget all that "eyes are the windows to the soul" nonsense. Your eyes are what tell people what’s really going on with you — whether you’re stressed, rested, under-caffeinated, sleep-deprived, or relaxed.



The skin around the eyes is the thinnest on the body, lacking the sebaceous glands that produce oil and keep things hydrated. As a result, the area is fragile and can broadcast your current status more clearly than your Twitter feed. Puffiness, circles, lines, and sagging around your eyes blare that you’ve had too little sleep, too much wine, or too much screen time.



It’s not all that grim, though. The upside of having delicate skin is that targeted eye treatments are able to get below the surface with more ease and can have a major impact on treating those complaints. We've rounded the new eye creams, serums, and masks with the most innovative formulas on the market to help reverse your eye-area problems and ensure you’re sending the right message.

