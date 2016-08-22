Navigating the overwhelming drugstore makeup aisles can be like managing your Netflix queue — you know there’s tons of good stuff in there, but where to start? The good news is, there are plenty of treasures that rival the more expensive department store options. You just need an expert guide on cutting through the clutter.
We grilled makeup pros, stalked beauty editors, and studied drugstores’ best-seller lists to find out the very best basics with which to stock your makeup bag. Whether you're building your first bag from scratch, restocking your current one with more budget-friendly options, or just looking for some winners to add to your daily lineup, consider these buys the Orange Is the New Black of your kit.
We grilled makeup pros, stalked beauty editors, and studied drugstores’ best-seller lists to find out the very best basics with which to stock your makeup bag. Whether you're building your first bag from scratch, restocking your current one with more budget-friendly options, or just looking for some winners to add to your daily lineup, consider these buys the Orange Is the New Black of your kit.