Why Are We So Obsessed With Pimple Popping?

“My job is to give you nothing to pick,” Dr. Wechsler says. So your best coping mechanism is to see a professional to figure out how to clear up your skin. But even Kendall Jenner has the occasional zit crisis , so it takes some effort to avoid Pimple-gate.“Throw out your magnifying mirror,” Dr. Wechsler advises. “Nobody looks normal under a magnifying mirror, and you don’t need to get that close.” This way, you’re less likely to find "faults" to pick at.Dr. Wechsler also suggests some behavior modification — limiting time in the bathroom and putting Post-its on the mirror that say “Hands off” or “Leave it alone.” For more extreme measures, Dr. Berlin suggests treating a popping problem the way you might treat a smoking habit — wear a rubber band around your wrist and snap it when you have the urge, or reward yourself for every day you go without popping.“I tell patients to apply a spot-treatment cream, or cover the area with a Band-Aid when they are at home to remind them not to pick,” Dr. Lee says.Simple distraction also helps. Celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau sells a toy that busies your hands and prevents you from poking at your face. Other derms suggest worry stones or Silly Putty as diversions. But perhaps the most satisfying skin-popping surrogate is found at Staples — take out your frustration on a roll of bubble wrap.For those who really need a fix, there are always Dr. Pimple Popper’s videos. “Sometimes watching the video can bring the same satisfaction as actually popping,” Dr. Berlin says. Dr. Lee says you don’t have to be a popper to benefit from her cathartic videos. “I think my videos make a lot of people happy in general,” she says.