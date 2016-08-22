The satisfaction of extracting a blemish releases dopamine, which activates the brain’s reward center, explains Heather Berlin, MD, a neuroscientist and assistant professor of psychiatry at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. “There’s a cycle of anxiety or arousal before the act and a sense of relief after,” she says. So there’s a physical release of pressure from the extracted blackhead or squeezed whitehead, as well as a mental sense of calm and pleasure. It’s hard to fight that combo.



Some people go beyond the occasional pop and develop serious habits. “There is a spectrum of behavior that ranges from normal urges to pick to disorders like acne excoriée and Skin-Picking Disorder, which are related to OCD,” Dr. Berlin says. When the behavior is interfering with your daily life — your job, socializing, relationships, health, sleeping — you’ve veered into clinical territory.



Often a lack of impulse control is to blame. Dr. Berlin explains that those dealing with OCD may have an underactive prefrontal cortex, which serves as the brakes for the brain. If your prefrontal cortex is slow to react, your brain has a harder time resisting impulses — so much so that some people can’t pass a mirror without looking for something to pop.



Most of the time the act is so pleasurable, that there is no impulse to stop, Dr. Berlin says. If popping feels good and you’re seeing results, why would you stop? “The people who feel guilty are the ones who think the behavior is abnormal — that’s who comes in to see me,” she says.

