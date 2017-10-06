Read This Before You Even Think About Popping A Pimple

5 of 11

Illustrated by Sydney Hass.

When it’s time to do the actual extracting, there’s one method the experts say offers the safest, and most satisfying, results. “You use the same approach whether you’re extracting oil, pus, dead skin, or ingrown hairs,” Dr. Wu explains. “The goal is to make an opening to allow the clog to be removed with minimum trauma to the skin.”



First, be sure to wear gloves or have your fingers wrapped in tissue to prevent dirt and bacteria from entering the pores. And do not use your fingernails as tools — the sides of your fingers will do the job.



Apply pressure to the perimeter of the blemish and press vertically, rather than horizontally. It may help to use one finger to press, while moving the other in a scooping motion (like putting your hand under a bowling ball, Dr. Schultz says) to lift out the blockage. You want to avoid pushing the skin together, which forces the clog downward.



You can try moving your scooping finger to different spots in order to dislodge the blockage. “If you cannot extract anything after three attempts, move on,” DeRolph advises. “If the blockage is impacted, you may need a deep-cleansing facial to remove it.”



After you clear the pore, apply witch hazel on a cotton pad and leave your skin alone for at least an hour to allow it to adjust.