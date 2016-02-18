Fighting the signs of aging is like setting up a 401(k) for your skin. You want to start early, making contributions that will pay off decades later. Of course, you can invest in your skin at any time, but the sooner you start, the less expensive it’ll be to undo the damage later.
“It’s never too early to start taking care of your skin,” says Jessica Wu, MD, a cosmetic dermatologist in Los Angeles. “The more you do now to prevent the signs of aging, the less you’ll have to do down the road.”
The key is to be strategic in your anti-aging routine from the start, selecting the right products at the right time. Here are the essential products for an anti-aging starter kit, which are guaranteed to deliver big returns when it comes to keeping your skin looking fresh and smooth.
