All Things Feet: The Gross Beauty Issues You Need To Know & How To Fix 'Em

Too often, our feet end up being our last priority. But, we put them through so much — running for the train, waiting in line at Trader Joe's, teetering in heels at cocktail parties — that we should really treat them a little better.
“People should take care of their feet the way they do of their faces,” says Jason Ahuero, MD, assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. “They need daily washing, moisturizing, and inspection.”
To make sure your feet are ready to show off come summer, we talked to experts about the most frustrating (and unattractive) foot problems. Ahead, find solutions to dealing with everything from corns to bunions to fungus. It's time to learn how to give your feet some TLC — and give yourself a good reason to go shoe-shopping.
