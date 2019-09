A bubble butt is one that’s round from top to bottom. The key to dressing this type of shapely bum is to find a short that gives you enough coverage all around. To achieve this delicate balance between sculpting and not exaggerating your butt’s roundness, you need to bring your attention to the top of your bottom — that’s to say, the waistline.“I think wearing shorts that fit sort of low on the hip when you have a bubble butt, that hang straight off your hip and come down, is great,” opines Mary Bruno, head of design at J Brand . She suggests styles, like a five-pocket boyfriend or a trouser-fit short, that sit right — if not a little low — on the waist, with more material down the leg to hug your bum more loosely. Jill Guenza, global vice president of design at Levi’s , agrees, but suggests a higher rise to highlight the waist even more.In terms of color scheme, the same rules of denim apply: If you’re looking to de-emphasize, go dark. Paige Adams-Geller, co-founder and creative director of Paige , recommends going for a simple, darker wash “if you don’t want [your butt] to be so noticeable.” (This applies to anyone who wants to draw attention away from the shape of their butt — regardless of which category they fall under.)The thing you can play with, then, is the hemline: straight-cut, folded over, or frayed. As a rule of thumb for all butt shapes, though, Guenza gravitates towards “shorts [that] are cut at a slight angle, with the hem edge at your outer thigh slightly higher than the hem edge at your inner thigh. Angled hems elongate the leg by drawing the eye up toward the outer hip."