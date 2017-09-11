21 of 25

Butt Type: No Butt

Here’s a well-kept secret: Having no butt is actually kind of awesome when it comes to shorts, because there’s a wide variety of styles and silhouettes that’ll make your derrière look good. You’ll want to highlight other parts of your body that you like, says Bruno, “whether it’s your waist or your legs.” (You can do so with a high-rise short for the former, a boyfriend short for the latter.) As with a flat butt, details like zippers, pockets, and flaps around the pockets help add volume out back.



For summer, paper-bag and drawstring-waist shorts are great. Adams-Geller praises the “drape effect” the fabric on these styles has, which fills out the back. “Nothing clings, yet you’re getting the cinch at the waist to add the extra volume...[which] can give you the illusion of a butt,” she explains. Guenza agrees, adding that “slouchy shorts will camouflage the size and shape of your butt by blurring the contours of your body.”



Non-butted folk, then, are more likely to venture outside of the denim realm. While a classic jean cutoff offers support and structure, linen styles have "a great drape for more flowy, girly styles," says Guenza. They do, however, wrinkle more easily. She recommends "blends with other, less wrinkle-prone fibers, like cotton/linen and viscose/linen." Another thing to note about wrinkle-prone materials is the inseam: "If it already looks kind of short, and [it's] linen or cotton, when you put those on and it’s hot, they’re going to wrinkle up and look shorter on your body," advises Adams-Geller. Knits, she says, grow when it's hot, so they may look baggier after wear.