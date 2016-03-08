This article was originally published on December 1, 2014.
Last month, PAPER magazine attempted to "break the Internet" with its by-now-infamous photographs of Kim Kardashian's naked derrière. We're of the opinion that all butts are worth celebrating; back in September, we shared our unfiltered, unretouched photos of 30 women's behinds — you know, in case you'd forgotten what un-Photoshopped butts really look like.
The lady-butts were beautiful, and you asked for a shoot of men's backsides, too. Now, we've heeded your booty call. Ahead, 30 men show off their behinds and tell us how they really feel about them — from proud to indifferent to insecure. Men's butts may not always undergo the same scrutiny or Photoshopping that women's butts do, but unrealistic physical standards affect dudes, too. When the guy-butts we see on a daily basis are mostly (if not entirely) of the greased-up, tighty-whitey-clad, underwear-model variety, we lose sight — literally — of the glorious variety of this essential body part.
As one of our butt models so wisely put it, "We can't all have a butt like Kim Kardashian. Not even Kim Kardashian." Amen. Click through for booty shots you won't find on a billboard.