So, I found a happy medium with these Jeffrey Campbell shoes, whose height fall somewhere between my comfort zone and looking like a pop megastar. I know you won't believe me, but these were actually comfortable and totally walkable. For the rest of the look, I kept things slim and body-skimming with a denim midi dress that hits right below the calf, which balanced out the chunkiness of the shoe and let the statement piece do the talking. And all I can say is, hello, new fashion-month shoes. This trend is sure to get street-snapped.