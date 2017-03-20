To be completely honest, it's never been super-easy to be under 5'2" and into fashion. It's not that we petite people don't have fun getting dressed every day, but there are certain — well, many — obstacles we tend to face, like the fact that those thigh-high boots at Balenciaga are longer than the entire length of my body, or that extra-wide-legged, floor-skimming trousers kind-of feel like a joke on anyone under six-feet tall.
So it makes sense that I got a little, er, nervous when I realised clothing and accessories were heading in a bigger, giant-everything direction for spring. As a teeny-tiny person, it's understandably a bummer when you realise everything "everyone" will be wearing this season will surely swallow you whole. But, I was determined to prove to myself (and all the other stylish shorties out there) that these trends aren't totally prohibitive.
Advertisement
Below, I decided to put a few of spring's big trends to the test — all 5-foot, 100-pounds of me. And with the right styling, I didn't even feel halfway ridiculous (promise!). All it takes is a bit of playing with proportions and a heavy dose of not giving a fuck. Might people stare? Yes. But when I'm feelin' my look, well, that's kind of the point. Here's how to give spring's larger-than-life trends the petite-person stamp of approval.
Boxy Blazers
This blazer is a size 10. I typically wear a size 0. That should tell you just how "big" this piece is on me — technically. But if you asked the designers at Fashion Month, they'd probably tell me it fits just right. That's because the super-boxy, super-oversized blazers were one of the most ubiquitous trends we've been seeing on the catwalks over the past few seasons. Some might say they're ill-fitting and dramatic, others, like me, say they demand attention and give off a powerful, retro feel (it was only a matter of time before '80s shoulders made a comeback).
This blazer is a size 10. I typically wear a size 0. That should tell you just how "big" this piece is on me — technically. But if you asked the designers at Fashion Month, they'd probably tell me it fits just right. That's because the super-boxy, super-oversized blazers were one of the most ubiquitous trends we've been seeing on the catwalks over the past few seasons. Some might say they're ill-fitting and dramatic, others, like me, say they demand attention and give off a powerful, retro feel (it was only a matter of time before '80s shoulders made a comeback).
This silhouette says, "I'm here, and I mean business." But, to make it feel less office-y, I gave it a French-girl twist (or so I like to think), with vintage-inspired jeans, red booties, and a classic beret. The verdict: I
would WILL totally wear this outfit regularly.
Gaga-Level Platforms
Like most petite peeps, I'm not a stranger to a good block heel or platform — we're often in need of a few extra inches to make a pair of trousers work without going to the tailor (or just to make our legs feel a little bit longer). It's the sky-high, ankle-roll-prone heels I'm not so familiar with, though. The Marc-Jacobs-height, Lady-Gaga-approved kind of platform frankly scares the shit out of me.
Like most petite peeps, I'm not a stranger to a good block heel or platform — we're often in need of a few extra inches to make a pair of trousers work without going to the tailor (or just to make our legs feel a little bit longer). It's the sky-high, ankle-roll-prone heels I'm not so familiar with, though. The Marc-Jacobs-height, Lady-Gaga-approved kind of platform frankly scares the shit out of me.
Advertisement
So, I found a happy medium with these Jeffrey Campbell shoes, whose height fall somewhere between my comfort zone and looking like a pop megastar. I know you won't believe me, but these were actually comfortable and totally walkable. For the rest of the look, I kept things slim and body-skimming with a denim midi dress that hits right below the calf, which balanced out the chunkiness of the shoe and let the statement piece do the talking. And all I can say is, hello, new fashion-month shoes. This trend is sure to get street-snapped.
Ruffles That Take Up Space
This skirt is the kind of piece I would probably never buy or wear on my own. It's not that I would even look at it and be like, "Nah, that wouldn't work on me." It's that I quite literally would not even consider it because it's just that far away from something I would typically wear.
This skirt is the kind of piece I would probably never buy or wear on my own. It's not that I would even look at it and be like, "Nah, that wouldn't work on me." It's that I quite literally would not even consider it because it's just that far away from something I would typically wear.
And yet, this piece made me feel badass. I now like to think of too-big ruffles as fashion's version of manspreading. It's like, yes, they expand outside of my personal bubble and overflow into yours — and that's exactly the point.
To tone them back a bit, though, I styled them with a classic white trainer and a basic polo neck. I love this outfit because I would probably get married in it, but I would also wear it to boozy brunch, just because I can. (Okay, I know it's not really an everyday look, but when I'm feeling like bringing the drama, big ruffles are going to be my go-to).
Advertisement
Lobe-Stretching Earrings
We've totally taken the whole minimal-jewellery trend for granted, considering it's a safe, comfortable bet for anyone and everyone who decides to wear it. And, as someone on the shorter side, I'm programmed to steer away from anything that might "overtake" me (whatever that means).
We've totally taken the whole minimal-jewellery trend for granted, considering it's a safe, comfortable bet for anyone and everyone who decides to wear it. And, as someone on the shorter side, I'm programmed to steer away from anything that might "overtake" me (whatever that means).
With spring's in-your-face earrings, though, you have to mentally prepare yourself for the fact that wearing these means people are going to stare. Luckily, they're clip-ons, so the actual lobe-stretching doesn't have to be a concern. But, these guys do demand attention.
Once you embrace that, go forth and throw them on with a white T-shirt. If anything, look at them, and at all of these oversized trends, as conversation starters. You're sure to get a few compliments, at the very least, and stepping out of your comfort zone always comes with unexpected rewards — in fashion and beyond.
Advertisement