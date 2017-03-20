Boxy Blazers

This blazer is a size 10. I typically wear a size 0. That should tell you just how "big" this piece is on me — technically. But if you asked the designers at Fashion Month, they'd probably tell me it fits just right. That's because the super-boxy, super-oversized blazers were one of the most ubiquitous trends we've been seeing on the catwalks over the past few seasons. Some might say they're ill-fitting and dramatic, others, like me, say they demand attention and give off a powerful, retro feel (it was only a matter of time before '80s shoulders made a comeback).