The only problem was, the pieces I'd fall in love with tended to cost upwards of $100. And while I'm still saving up for the real deal, I had an inkling I could achieve a similar look using supplies found at my local hardware store. So, I headed to Ace Hardware, where I picked up some silver wire, a pair of wire cutters, and a handful of screws, nuts, and bolts, to see what I could come up with. And for what ended up being three pairs of awesome, on-trend earrings, I only spent $20 (and I had supplies left over).