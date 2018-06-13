The Perfect Hookup Song For Your Sign

Every sign in the Zodiac, from no-nonsense Aries to imaginative Pisces, knows the value of setting the mood. But it's also universally known that finding the perfect song to enhance said mood is easier said than done. Luckily, in the same way that your Zodiac sign can give you a better idea of your sex style, it can help you pinpoint the kind of music to queue up as you're getting down, too.
If you haven't already created a hookup playlist, consider this your cosmic nudge to do so ASAP. Read on for some seriously sexy — yet celestial — song inspiration.
And if you find that our recommendation for your sign doesn't fit your taste, check your moon, Venus, and Mars signs, too, since those heavenly bodies are as tied up in our sex lives as our sun signs.