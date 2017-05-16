As much as we want to believe the stars can answer all of our questions, that is sadly not the case — especially when it comes to love. As a starting point, you can certainly see how your Zodiac sign meshes with your partner's, but if you're desperately seeking answers about the future of your relationship, that isn't going to cut it. The answers you're searching for likely lie beyond your sun sign.
It turns out, your moon, Venus, and Mars signs can tell you much more about your romantic life than your standard sun sign (a.k.a. the sign you use for your horoscope). If you haven't done so already, you're going to need to check out your birth chart to figure out which signs these are for you. Keeping track of all of this may sound complicated, but when you consider the areas of your life that these planets rule, it starts to make more sense.
Let's start with your moon sign. As you may know, the moon rules your emotional self — the side of you that only your closest loved ones get to see. Whatever sign the moon was in when you were born is how you express your emotions and feelings. For example, having a Cancer moon suggests you're pretty sensitive (maybe even a tad moody), but you're very caring, too.
Given the fact that relationships are matters of the heart, knowing more about how you handle intense feelings should help you understand what you need in a partner. So, if you have a Cancer moon, you may get along well with someone who's willing to give you the space you need to express your many emotions.
Where your moon sign informs you about your interior life, your Venus and Mars signs will tell you what you need to know about your more external desires.
As we mentioned way back in March, when the most recent Venus retrograde kicked in, Venus rules love and desire, which kind of makes it a no-brainer source for info on your dating life. For instance, learning that Venus is in Aquarius for you may explain why you're drawn to intelligence. Or, if you're a total flirt, there's a chance your Venus is in sensual Taurus.
You may have heard that this planet also determines what attracts us, which is true, but only in one, very specific sense: Your Venus sign reveals what you value and what makes you happy, but it won't tell you what you're drawn to sexually. For physical attraction, you'll have to look to Mars.
Mars, the planet of action, anger, and all things contact-related, will tell you everything you need to know about your sex life. Someone with Mars in Scorpio may have a quiet kinky side, while an Aries Mars probably likes it a little rough.
Looked at together, your Venus and Mars signs can give you a pretty complete astrological snapshot of you as a person who loves and lusts. (FYI: To learn more about every single Venus/Mars combination possible, the fantastic astrologer Annie Heese put together a comprehensive list of outcomes.)
All of this is to say that, if you want the stars to weigh in on your love life, you're better off learning more about your moon, Venus, and Mars signs than your sun sign. Of course, if you'd rather keep astrology out of your dating life — or if you have a totally different compatibility theory you prefer to follow — that's perfectly fine, too. Whatever works for all you star-crossed lovers out there. (Sorry, we had to.)
