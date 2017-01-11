Tomorrow Venus will be at its brightest of the year — and it's sure to be dazzling in more ways than one. Venus is normally a pretty bright planet, but thanks to its angular distance from the sun (a whopping 47 degrees), it'll get a little boost from our favorite star. But this event isn't only astronomically significant — it's also a valuable moment to celebrate the importance of Venus within astrology. If you happen to be a Taurus or a Libra, you might be feeling Venus' power a little more intensely than others. After all, it's your ruling planet. Both signs have Venus to thank for their openness and flirtatious natures. Bulls feel its pull toward luxury and comfort a little more than Libras, who are more interested in Venus' ability to enhance their charm. But, even if you aren't one of these signs, it's said that Venus still plays an important role in who you are.
In general, Venus rules the areas of love and prosperity. It's often associated with feminine energy and sometimes given more weight in women's birth charts than men's. This is why we particularly love astrologer Annie Heese's more nuanced take on the influence that Venus really wields over our lives. She suggests that we look to Venus to learn more about what attracts us, what brings us pleasure, and, simply, what makes us happy. Paired with the clarifying affects of this month's full moon (which also makes its appearance this week), this is a great time to take stock of what's been driving you — and what you've been pushing toward. Are you chasing something that will really make you happy? Are you using the right methods to stay motivated? Once you've reflected on that, you might feel like celebrating how far you've come. On the other hand, this might be the wakeup call you need to reevaluate your priorities. Either way, it can be immensely helpful to hit the pause button from time to time. If you've had your fill of reflection (hang in there — resolution season is just about over), just take a walk outside and be sure to look up. You won't want to miss this brilliant evening star.
In general, Venus rules the areas of love and prosperity. It's often associated with feminine energy and sometimes given more weight in women's birth charts than men's. This is why we particularly love astrologer Annie Heese's more nuanced take on the influence that Venus really wields over our lives. She suggests that we look to Venus to learn more about what attracts us, what brings us pleasure, and, simply, what makes us happy. Paired with the clarifying affects of this month's full moon (which also makes its appearance this week), this is a great time to take stock of what's been driving you — and what you've been pushing toward. Are you chasing something that will really make you happy? Are you using the right methods to stay motivated? Once you've reflected on that, you might feel like celebrating how far you've come. On the other hand, this might be the wakeup call you need to reevaluate your priorities. Either way, it can be immensely helpful to hit the pause button from time to time. If you've had your fill of reflection (hang in there — resolution season is just about over), just take a walk outside and be sure to look up. You won't want to miss this brilliant evening star.
Advertisement