Miley Cyrus Shares An Important Lesson After Dyeing Her Hair Herself

Miley Cyrus has a little advice for those who want to try and dye their hair themselves: maybe just don't do it.



Cyrus posted a photo of herself to Facebook, lying in bed looking sad with some very blond strands, but some rather dark roots. "Learned a valuable lesson in this meaningless process," she wrote alongside the photo.



Cyrus goes on to explain in a rather lengthy post that after trying to bleach her hair back to blonde "out of boredom while dealing with a consecutive amount of time off" with "hair color that comes in a box" she's now feeling a lot of regret.



