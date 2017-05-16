Miley Cyrus is back in full force. The actress and singer just released a new single, "Malibu," and is back on the interview circuit after a couple of years of being pretty much off-the-radar. The 24-year-old stopped by a radio show and was forced to address her evolution from 2013 Miley to 2017 Miley by ranking her songs from throughout her career.
While on The Zach Sang Show, the star said one song she could do without is one of her most iconic: "Wrecking Ball." With the hosts, she played the game that many of us have played around a table while bored, "Marry/ Eff/ Kill,"only she had to do it with her songs. And despite her nixing a few of her songs (sorry "Best of Both World" lovers) the funniest song she critiqued was the infamous 2013 track, "Wrecking Ball."
Advertisement
She joked: "Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever." She added: "I am never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball, no matter how much I frolic with Emu [her dog] I am always the naked girl on the wrecking ball." Phew, harsh, but true. "I should have thought of how long that was going to follow me around," she said, considering her viral music video. Her fear of that song now is so deep that it has become her worst nightmare. "It's my worst nightmare, that song being played at my funeral — that is my worst nightmare."
Cyrus family, take note.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement