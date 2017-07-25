The Kardashian-Jenner starter kit is fairly simple: perfectly contoured makeup, perennially bronzed skin, and jet-black hair. Well, unless you're Khloé. In fact, it's been a running joke for years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Khloé was adopted (for the record, she's not) all because of her height and much lighter hair color. But after three years of being the only blonde in the family, it looks like she's finally ready to join the dark side.
Earlier this week, Khloé was spotted out in L.A. with brunette hair, similar to Gigi Hadid's bronde hue from earlier this year. The colorist responsible for the change is none other than Tracey Cunningham, the celebrity hair guru whose clients include Chrissy Teigen and Lana Del Rey. Cunningham told PeopleStyle that the process was a slow one — it took three hours to conjure the final product — but the warm hue was long awaited.
Back in March 2013, around the time she began working out and feeling more confident, Khloé began transitioning to blonder ends, Cunningham tells the publication. But times change — and so did her hair color preferences. “She’s considered the change for a few months now. It was a matter of timing. Earlier this week [when we were both in L.A.] we said, ‘Let’s do it!’ So I went to her house and we changed it up,” she explained.
While everyone else is opting for lighter ends and cooler colors for summer, it looks like Khloé is about to make the case for brunettes before fall even hits — and we're so ready for it.
