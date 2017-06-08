Olivia Palermo's New Haircut Is Unsurprisingly On-Trend

When it comes to her beauty look, Olivia Palermo doesn't really like to stray from her comfort zone. (That's not to say she doesn't take some risks every now and again, but she tends to be more adventurous in the fashion department.) But recently, the star took a leap of faith with her hair — and got this summer’s hottest cut and color.
Notable Hair cut by me with the beautiful @oliviapalermo cut and styled reinvented bob/Lob she is ready for prime time ! Color by expert colorist @abbycolorist perfection #oliviapalermo #celebritysexyhair #reinventedlob #andredavis #abbyhaliti #acutabove #internationalstyle #styleicon #newlook #newyork #paris#london #lovemyhair #healthyhairjourney #julienfarel #celebritysexyhair #
Palermo went lighter than she’s been in a long time, and is certainly making a case for the "smudging" trend we reported earlier this season. The person behind the color: Abby Haliti, New York-based colorist at Julien Farel salon. Within the past month, the business mogul went from a grown-out, strawberry blond lob to a warm auburn hue (similar to Gigi Hadid's recent transformation), then back to sun-kissed ends and subtle layers.
She also debuted a trendy bob, which we've officially dubbed the year's biggest cut for summer. To be fair, Palermo’s hair wasn’t exactly Rapunzel-length before, but it was long enough to notice a big difference. The man she turned to with her snip decision was Andre J. Davis, celebrity hair stylist at Julien Farel salon and longtime friend of the star. It's a nice change for the celebrity, and one that's (not surprisingly) on-trend: The shoulder-grazing cut has also been gaining momentum with a list of other celebrities, including Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez. Maybe we should book a salon appointment too?
