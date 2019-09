To the untrained eye, Los Angeles' top spring hair trends may seem to, well, be the exact same as they were last year . We get it. The reality is that our coolest locals will never stop loving a choppy bob, big bouncy curls, or long, wind-blow waves. (Blame our laid-back city and perpetual air-dry-friendly weather.) But look a little closer and you'll see that these L.A. mainstay cuts actually do change and morph each season, and each rendition is fresher and more flattering than the last.