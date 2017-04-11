To the untrained eye, Los Angeles' top spring hair trends may seem to, well, be the exact same as they were last year. We get it. The reality is that our coolest locals will never stop loving a choppy bob, big bouncy curls, or long, wind-blow waves. (Blame our laid-back city and perpetual air-dry-friendly weather.) But look a little closer and you'll see that these L.A. mainstay cuts actually do change and morph each season, and each rendition is fresher and more flattering than the last.
But this month, L.A.'s coolest trends are changing in a truly interesting way: The gamine pixie is picking up steam and the lob has officially been usurped by the endlessly-flattering mid-length cut. And bangs? Consider them the calling card of cool — especially when paired with a long shag.
L.A.'s spring trends have arrived in full force — and they're all laid out ahead, broken down by the stylists who created them. Bookmark the looks you love, make an appointment with your stylist, and get ready for a fresh spring hair update.