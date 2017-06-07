Gigi Hadid's New Hygge Hair Color Is The Definition of Low-Maintenance Beauty

Whenever celebrities change their hair, they do it in a manner that creates headlines (and plenty of screenshots from the masterminds behind their fan appreciation accounts). Those instantaneous transformations can get you likes, but your hair, on the other hand, might not like it as much.
A shock job makes for pretty pictures, but can eventually lead to damage that no amount of purple shampoo or trims can fix. So instead of fooling us with a wig this time around, Gigi Hadid, who's known for her California blond hair — seen in her red track suit back in September — has quietly been transitioning to brunette for months.
And at the CFDA Awards, below, we finally got a chance to see her new soft, toffee brown color — one that's right on trend with the warm hygge hues that have dominated since January.
Of course, this is coming from the beauty who once told Into the Gloss that she only visits the salon every six months or so. Though she's strayed from it on a few occasions since then, balayage was her style of choice while crossing over to the dark(er) side.
She who is Hadid doesn't visit the salon every six weeks, so why should you have to? If you're growing out your highlights, your ombré, or your blond hair like Hadid did, glossing over your color gives you a softer look without having to reach for more-damaging dye.
"They usually last about six weeks, and you have the flexibility to lighten back up,” L.A. colorist Jessica Gonzalez says. The benefits don't just stop at a cool color, either. “The gloss darkens hair while adding shine and making hair feel much softer and silkier,” Andy James, a colorist at L.A.’s Benjamin Salon, adds.
Shinier strands and less time in the chair? Lazy girl beauty has never looked so good.
