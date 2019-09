This seems to be the consensus among accounts: they'll stick around for as long as they're needed — which could very well be forever. Just look at Harry Potter fan accounts like @potterthings and @mypotterfacts , which are still going strong with 116k and 488k followers, respectively, despite the original film series winding down in 2011, and the books even earlier. After all, a fan account isn't really about the show (or movie or book or band), but rather the people who enjoy it. They'll keep happily creating content for any and all fans who want to see it — as long as they make sure to follow back.