It was abundantly clear from the get-go that we were not in it for the right reasons. While we created our account for fun, the accounts we followed — and who kindly followed us back — weren't playing games. We got comments requesting shout outs on posts we thought were clearly jokes, and were put in group messages where other accounts accused us of being a "ghostie," or an account that didn't do its fair share in the community in terms of likes, shout-outs, and posts. Our follower count dwindled along with our interest, and eventually we moved on. The other fan accounts, however, are still going strong.