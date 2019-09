More murder than we've ever seen is saying quite a lot, considering the events of previous seasons. It's not exactly like PLL is new to the whole murder game, after all — this show was basically built on the mound of dirt where Jessica buried Alison (Sasha Pieterse) once upon a time. PLL getting even more murder-y means that season 7b is going to try to top Aria (Lucy Hale) being locked in a box with Garrett's (Yani Gellman) corpse, Sara "Shower" Harvey (Dre Davis) truly earning her nickname after being murdered while in the tub, and Noel (Brant Daugherty) losing both his cool and his head while seeking vengeance on the Liars.