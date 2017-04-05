So, the real question: Who's going to bite the bullet in the upcoming episodes? While I doubt PLL will give us one death per episode, I do think we can expect the body count to be more brutal than it was in previous seasons. Could someone very close to the Liars — say, one of the love interests — be offed by the season's end? Or, could the show go the opposite way and have a surprising person both betray that liars and meet their doom? (In which case, it's Lucas. It's gotta be Lucas.)