fun

friendly

Instagram

hashtags

#blessed

flow

socially conscious

adventurous

fluid

pansexual

gender-nonconforming

new

rebirth

renewal

soul

flexible

community

communal

firsts

love

play

becoming

smiling

inter

sharing

vegan

freegan



You get the gist. Basically, the network execs at ABC Family were all, "Please stop associating us with the days when we aired The 700 Club, and what does ABC Family even mean? That we're like ABC but for families? No way. We have Pretty Little Liars and a show called Baby Daddy. Young & Hungry makes a blow-job joke a minute. We gotta ditch this family shit, ASAP. We've been edging it up on the reg for years now."



Oh, and in case it's not clear, I'm fully on board with this change, because if it means more shows like The Fosters (love you, Stef and Lena), bring it. I kid because I love, ABC Family Freeform. We've all gone through identity crises. I'm here if you need to talk through this awkward, emo-teen stage of yours.