Pro-Approved Shampoos & Conditioners For Dry, Damaged Hair

The beginning of summer means longer days and warmer weather, but it also involves seasonal fun that many of us wait all year for. Think: summer Fridays, rooftop happy hour, pool days, and weekends spent outdoors. Maybe even a beach-packed vacation, if we're lucky. However, we'd be remiss not to mention the fact that these activities expose our hair to the elements — and can lead to major dry out.
Now, that's no reason to hole up in the comfort of your air-conditioned home, away from the sun, wind, and surf. Caring for summer-parched hair — or preventing it in the first place — can be easy with the right products. Luckily, the pro-loved shampoos and conditioners ahead can act as a lifesavers for all kinds of textures. Now all you have to do is swap one in before the fun starts.