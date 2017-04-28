Did Selena Gomez Just Troll Us All With Her Short Haircut?

UPDATE: If there's one thing we learned from binge-watching 13 Reasons Why, it's that things are not always as they seem. The proof is in celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo's latest Instagram post, which includes a photo of Selena Gomez with... surprisingly long hair. Wait, what? While we thought the singer's short bob haircut was the real deal, it turns out the look was nothing short of an optical illusion thanks to a wig.
Gomez may not be ready to part ways with her hair quite yet, but the people on the internet have spoken. Her original Instagram that revealed the cut has received more than 4 million likes. Maybe that'll serve as 4 million reasons why she should consider making the chop in the future.
This story was originally published on April 25 at 6:57 P.M.
In all our years listening to her songs and watching her grow out of her Disney wizarding years, we’ve never seen Selena Gomez with short hair. Sure, Selena’s switched it up from time to time, but she doesn’t normally stray far from what she knows best: long, voluminous brown waves.
At the end of last year, however, the singer ditched her long, dreamy mermaid hair for a long bob — and boy was it beautiful. From that moment on, Selena became a lob styling icon. Recently, she’s been wearing a lot of extensions, which has us thinking that her shorter days might be behind her. Of course, it looks like we were too quick to assume.
Forget everything you thought you knew about Selena Gomez's signature look, because long gone are the days of her long, flowing hair. Today, the queen of Instagram blessed us with a photo of her sporting a very short, textured bob — her shortest chop to date.
It seems the consensus from her 118 million followers is positive thus far — and why wouldn't it be? Not only is the cut on trend in a huge way, it's so fresh and cool. Some are even comparing her to Lucy Hale, another star that keeps going shorter and shorter, and here in the R29 offices, we find a striking resemblance to a younger Christina Ricci or Winona Ryder. Regardless, it looks like this chop is one that people won’t forget very easily, with 1.7 million Instagram likes and counting. Casual.
