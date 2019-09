In the past week alone, she’s worn her newish ‘do in sexy, tousled waves, in a shiny, pin-straight sidepart, and slicked back for a fresh-from-the-shower look. Each style looks amazing on her, of course, but what’s truly impressive is how much variety she’s managed with a seemingly simple bob — or lob , rather. Click through to see our most recent favorites, and then resist the temptation to book an appointment with Gregory Kaoua , the man behind Gomez's hair. (Well, you can certainly try.)