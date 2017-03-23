Selena Gomez is very much back from her well-deserved break from the spotlight, and unsurprisingly, she’s brought her beauty A-game with her. If dewy, impeccably highlighted skin is on your wishlist (and of course it is), then you might want to look to Gomez for inspiration — she’s been absolutely nailing the whole “naturally” lit-from-within thing in ways we didn’t believe possible. (Not to discredit Gomez, but her go-to makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, is basically a magician.)
But her makeup isn’t the only thing that’s changed: Following what seems like a lifetime of long hair extensions, the singer traded in her tried-and-true length for something much shorter — as in, barely shoulder-grazing — a few months back. Thanks to her adventurous approach to beauty and an excellent glam squad on her side, Gomez's been proving anyone who’s ever said lobs weren’t versatile wrong ever since.
In the past week alone, she’s worn her newish ‘do in sexy, tousled waves, in a shiny, pin-straight sidepart, and slicked back for a fresh-from-the-shower look. Each style looks amazing on her, of course, but what’s truly impressive is how much variety she’s managed with a seemingly simple bob — or lob, rather. Click through to see our most recent favorites, and then resist the temptation to book an appointment with Gregory Kaoua, the man behind Gomez's hair. (Well, you can certainly try.)