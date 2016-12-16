Update: Just when we thought Selena Gomez's return to the spotlight couldn't get any sweeter, it did. Songwriter Justin Tranter uploaded a photo to Instagram yesterday of the singer applying eyeliner with the caption, "Music and love." And it's the shortest we've seen her hair in years. No word yet on who chopped her shoulder-length cut, but it's a style we can definitely get behind. While we can only speculate on the other details behind the image (are the two musicians collaborating? What liner is she using?), we can say say this: Gomez looks happier than ever. Sometimes a fresh cut can do a lot of good.
This story was originally published on December 6.
Is there any beauty move as symbolic as getting a haircut after a significant life event? The impulsive post-breakup chop may be the most universal proof that a fresh 'do goes hand-in-hand with a fresh start. And who better to demonstrate that than Selena Gomez?
The singer made an emotional comeback a few weeks ago at the American Music Awards, after taking a break to focus on her health. And so, it feels fitting that Gomez — who is pretty much the poster girl for luscious (read: shiny, wavy, thick) hair — is marking her return with a subtle new look. The self-professed fan of extensions was spotted yesterday doing her thing in L.A., and it looks like she’s taken a good few inches off since the last time we saw her.
The change, while it's definitely on the less dramatic side of the spectrum, is still worth noticing. With long layers and a rich, dark-brown base, this cut has winter perfection written all over it. We can only hope that Gomez's re-entry into the world of paparazzi photos will be as bright as her hair is glossy.
