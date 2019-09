Is there any beauty move as symbolic as getting a haircut after a significant life event? The impulsive post-breakup chop may be the most universal proof that a fresh 'do goes hand-in-hand with a fresh start. And who better to demonstrate that than Selena Gomez?The singer made an emotional comeback a few weeks ago at the American Music Awards, after taking a break to focus on her health. And so, it feels fitting that Gomez — who is pretty much the poster girl for luscious (read: shiny, wavy, thick) hair — is marking her return with a subtle new look. The self-professed fan of extensions was spotted yesterday doing her thing in L.A., and it looks like she’s taken a good few inches off since the last time we saw her.The change, while it's definitely on the less dramatic side of the spectrum, is still worth noticing. With long layers and a rich, dark-brown base, this cut has winter perfection written all over it. We can only hope that Gomez's re-entry into the world of paparazzi photos will be as bright as her hair is glossy.