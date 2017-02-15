Selena Gomez’s Barely-There Makeup Look Stole Our Hearts This V-Day

Selena Gomez just can’t seem to escape tabloid speculation about her romantic status. But this Valentine’s Day, we were a lot more interested in the other, less conspicuous man in her life: makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Vanngo, Hollywood's go-to glowy skin guru, is the one responsible for creating Gomez's dreamy look last night, which he shared to Instagram last night.
“Valentine's kisses from @selenagomez,” Vanngo captioned his client’s artful selfie. The soft, neutral makeup is in direct opposition to the bright red lipstick or overtly sexy smoky eye the Hallmark holiday often calls for. Rather, the singer opted for a pared-down choice that features fresh, dewy foundation, subtle metallic shadow, and sculpted (but natural-looking) brows. This is the kind of makeup that elicits the "you look really pretty" compliments, as opposed to "your makeup looks great." That’s not to say one is better than the other — it just depends on what you’re going for. This time around, Gomez's look is the consummate “no-makeup” makeup inspiration. She killed it.
