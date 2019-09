The Kardashian-Jenner starter kit is fairly simple: perfectly contoured makeup, perennially bronzed skin, and jet-black hair. Well, unless you're Khloé. In fact, it's been a running joke for years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Khloé was adopted (for the record, she's not) all because of her height and much lighter hair colour. But after three years of being the only blonde in the family, it looks like she's finally ready to join the dark side.