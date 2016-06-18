Sarah Hyland finished filming Dirty Dancing and changed up her look. She posted this new Instagram showing a fresh new haircut and lighter color.
The Modern Family star plays Lisa Houseman in the upcoming remake of the '80s classic.
To capture the spirit of her character, Hyland first went with a darker shade. Then, she added long, straight extensions. (No word on whether she ever rocked the original Lisa's bangs.)
But filming is done and Hyland is moving on. She says she is "finally saying goodbye to Lisa Houseman." She's ready for the rest of summer with the short cut and without those long extensions. She also thanks her stylist for "making me feel beautiful and making my hair healthy af."
Check out her new look, below.
