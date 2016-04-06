Sarah Hyland Debuts Lengthy Brown Locks For Dirty Dancing

Just last month, Sarah Hyland surprised all of us when she debuted a new dark truffle hue. This week, Hyland shared a photo of her newest hairstyle on Instagram with the caption, “Say hello to Lisa Houseman."
That's because the Modern Family actress has been preparing for her role in the upcoming Dirty Dancing remake. The first step in the makeover was a transition to the dark side. And now Hyland has added some lengthy dark brown extensions to complete the look.
The role of Lisa, originally played by Jane Brucker, had her hair styled in a dark brown shade with a shoulder-length cut and short bangs across her forehead. We’ll have to wait and see if Hyland will go all the way and chop her bangs.
Hyland isn’t the only star in the three-hour Dirty Dancing reboot that has dumped lighter locks for her role. Abigail Breslin also recently debuted a brunette shade for her role as Baby Houseman.
