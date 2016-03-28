We fell in love with Abigail Breslin when she slayed her pageant dance to "Superfreak" in Little Miss Sunshine. Now she's back to show off even more impressive moves as Baby in ABC's remake of Dirty Dancing.
Step one of preparing for the role? Get those same brunette locks as Jennifer Grey has in the original 1987 movie. The actress shared a photo of her new look on Instagram this weekend. She captioned the picture, "Mirror selfie feat. brown hair feat. reminder nobody puts baby in the corner." Breslin's most recent role as Chanel No. 5 on Scream Queens found her sporting bright-platinum locks, perfectly suited to her character.
Breslin's other Dirty Dancing co-stars have also been changing their appearances to match their roles. Modern Family's Sarah Hyland, who will be playing Breslin's older sister, recently showed off her dark tresses as well, which she dyed a few weeks ago. And it seems Debra Messing, who will play Breslin's mother, is also turning in her signature red hair for brown. She commented on Breslin's new mane, saying "we are twins now."
YES!!!!! we are twins now 😂! Ps you look hot. https://t.co/nAbwxi7Giu— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) March 27, 2016
Breslin also joked that her cat, Gizmo, was auditioning for Johnny Castle, her love interest. Talk about a plot twist. And he would definitely need to lighten his fur for a full Patrick Swayze look.
