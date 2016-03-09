You won't find this in the Farmer's Almanac, but when temperatures and hemlines start to rise, celebrities begin to lighten up their hair colors. It's just one of those spring equinox-y things. That said, actress Sarah Hyland is paving her own beauty path, and taking the road less traveled — and less lit.
The Modern Family star just showed off deep-espresso strands on her Instagram page, prompting all of us to check the brightness settings on our screens. "Hello from the darker side," the 25-year-old actress captioned the selfie. The not-quite-black hue is dark and mysterious, for more than one reason. According to Teen Vogue, Hyland's hair is actually deep brown...
"We created a beautiful, dark truffle color for Sarah," the star's hairstylist Nikki Lee, of Nine Zero One Salon, told Teen Vogue. "We wanted her hair to look almost black when she's inside, but once she steps outside, to have warmth to it." So, it's basically like "The Dress" in hair format...again.
Lee thinks more people will follow in Hyland's footsteps and flirt with moodier shades, despite the warm months approaching. "Sarah's been the first in my chair to darken this spring," Lee says. "I think she's on to something... I'm into it."
Dark hair? For spring? It's going to be popping up everywhere, people.
