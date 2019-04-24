Skip navigation!
Sarah Hyland
Beauty
Why Sarah Hyland Is Embracing Her Natural Curls
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
How Sarah Hyland's Self-Care Routine Helped Her Love Her Body
Rachel Lubitz
Apr 24, 2019
Mind
Sarah Hyland On Why "Saying It Out Loud" Helped Manage Thoughts Of Self-Harm
Anna Millard
Jan 13, 2019
Mental Health Awareness
Sarah Hyland Shares How She Found Support Amid Suicidal Thoughts
Cory Stieg
Jan 11, 2019
Pop Culture
Sarah Hyland Gave Wells Adams An Ultimatum Before Their First Date
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved couples — and Hyland, a star of the sitcom Modern Family, isn't even technically
by
Rebecca Farley
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland Reveals She Had A Second Kidney Transplant
Sarah Hyland revealed that she had a second kidney transplant after her first transplant failed two years ago, in a new digital cover story for SELF.
by
Cory Stieg
Entertainment News
Sarah Hyland Asks For Help As She Reveals Her 14-Year-Old Cousin ...
Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland revealed on her Instagram Stories that her 14-year-0ld cousin, Trevor Canaday, was killed by an alleged drunk driver on
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Who Will Die On
Modern Family
This Season?
After 10 seasons, countless laughs and oodles of heartwarming moments, tragedy will strike Modern Family. The news comes from Entertainment Weekly's new
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Sarah Hyland Shares "Painful" Photo From The Hospital
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland states she was "torn from work" after a health crisis landed her in the hospital. On Friday, the 27-year-old actress took
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Could Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Get A
Bachelor
Wedding ...
Wedding bells could be in the future for Sarah Hyland and her Bachelorette beau, Wells Adams. According to Entertainment Tonight, Hyland arrived at
by
Madison Medeiros
Pop Culture
Sarah Hyland Hasn't Asked Wells Adams Any
Bachelor
...
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are dating, but Hyland has not made it her mission to use her beau for Bachelor spoilers. Hyland admitted on Jimmy Kimmel
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Why Sarah Hyland's Golden Globes Video Is Being Heavily Crit...
Sarah Hyland filmed a short video before the Instyle Golden Globes after party last night, and it has not been received well. The video, which is part of
by
Rebecca Farley
Beauty
Sarah Hyland & Wells Did Holiday Face Masks — & It Was Adorable
If you're a fan of Modern Family or you're a die-hard member of Bachelor Nation, it's no breaking news that Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are an item —
by
Megan Decker
Home
These Celebrities Went
All
Out With Their Holiday Decora...
Most of our staff lives in New York City, so our idea of decorating for the holidays is, at most, throwing one of those red, velvet bows on our apartment
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Pop Culture
Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland Have Danielle Maltby's Blessing
Danielle Maltby is a-okay with Wells Adams dating Sarah Hyland. In fact, she's delighted. "I’m so happy for him,” Maltby told reporters, according to
by
Rebecca Farley
Fashion
Sarah Hyland Had A Fashion Mishap In This Zac Posen Dress
There’s something about Sarah Hyland. It’s not that she’s a triple threat who can act, sing, and dance. Or that the Modern Family star has been
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Sarah Hyland's
Bachelor In Paradise
Boyfriend Took ...
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have been taking us along the ride of their #RelationshipGoals. We've seen their naked cuddle puddles and letter love
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Ariel Winter Wants To Double Date With Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams
It looks like Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland are just as close offscreen as they are on Modern Family together. When Entertainment Tonight asked Winter if
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Sarah Hyland Defends Her Naked Snugglefest With Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland shared a photo of herself and new beau Wells Adams spooning and (seemingly) naked Monday. When a fan criticized the photo for being "too
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Just Took Their Relationship To The Ne...
Sarah Hyland and former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams haven't been dating for long — at least, not officially — but it looks like they're
by
Meghan De Maria
Beauty
Sarah Hyland Shuts Down Plastic Surgery Rumors — "It's Degra...
Sarah Hyland's face and body are not up for debate — but that hasn't stopped the trolls who keep scrutinizing the star for her weight, her absence at
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
"Root Beer" Hair Is The Most Flattering Brunette Color Of The Season
We're in an era where changing your hair is a bit like changing your clothes — there's always a new trend to try on for size. What you might not
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
The Special Meaning Behind Our Recent Tattoo Inspiration
This summer's coolest tattoo trend was just minimal enough for everyone — and we mean, everyone — to hop on board. Both celebrities and Instagram
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Did Sarah Hyland Just Get A Cheeky Dinosaur Tattoo?
When it comes to celebrity tattoos, we've seen everything from tiny wrist ink to down-the-chest artwork. But some designs, particularly if they are in an
by
Megan Decker
Pop Culture
Sarah Hyland Splits From Boyfriend Of 2 Years
Sigh. The 2017 breakups continue. Last week was Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, this week sources say Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood decided to end their
by
Isis Briones
Beauty
Sarah Hyland's New Hair Color Is Very "Anti-Summer" — In The...
Forget the highlights, babylights, and Blondes-Have-More-Fun mindset. This summer, celebrities are flipping the script and going darker for the sunny
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
The
Modern Family
Kids Struck A Great Raise Deal With ABC
Great news for Modern Family fans: The show's young actors have struck a pretty sweet deal with ABC. Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, and Rico
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
This Is What Sarah Hyland Thought Of Ed Sheeran's
Game O...
Sarah Hyland is incredibly busy. When she's not starring as Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, the 26-year-old is writing and recording music. She's released
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Sarah Hyland Tweeted A Sick Burn On Mike Pence & The Responses Ar...
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland has #jokes and her latest was a straight shot at Vice President Mike Pence, who just couldn't keep his hands to himself
by
Shannon Carlin
Entertainment News
Sarah Hyland Speaks Out About Criticism Of Her Weight
Sarah Hyland is earning praise for speaking out about criticism she's received about her body. The 26-year-old actress took to Twitter last night to post
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Sarah Hyland Blasts Paparazzi For Trying To Start Beef With Ariel...
Yesterday was a big day for Dunphy devotees. ABC just announced that it has renewed Modern Family for a ninth and 10th season — which means it's a good
by
Erin Donnelly
