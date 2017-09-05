Did Sarah Hyland Just Get A Cheeky Dinosaur Tattoo?

When it comes to celebrity tattoos, we've seen everything from tiny wrist ink to down-the-chest artwork. But some designs, particularly if they are in an area you can easily cover with clothes, are more elusive, meaning we can only catch a glimpse when the star poses in a swimsuit or posts a near-nude photo to social media (we're looking at you, Justin Bieber).
Yesterday, the Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland flaunted some of her own body art on her backside in an Instagram post. She uploaded the photo of her and best friend Katie Welch hanging out poolside, and peeking out underneath their bikini bottoms is a matching tattoo that's equal parts cheeky and unexpected. See the design for yourself below:
In the pic, Hyland and Welsh showed off their coordinating bikinis, high ponies, and dinosaur-adorned derrières. (The only difference is that the actress' ink is filled in with pink coloring, while Welsh's is just a black outline.) "We believe in dinosaurs #dinobootybabies," Hyland captioned her post. Welsh also posted the same picture to her own Instagram, writing, "When you and your bestie got that T-Rex Booty Tat #dinobootybabies #ifyougotitflauntit." The two are obviously close, and although People reports that that tattoos are probably temporary, we're thinking that the look is an artful take on the classic, half-heart BFF necklaces. (Not to mention a lot more original.)
Though we're still not sure what the T-Rex symbolizes for the pair, the reptile species was one of the baddest dinosaurs of its time — which, if the matching ink is actually legit, these two would definitely be able to say the same about themselves, too.
