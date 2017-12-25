These Celebrities Went All Out With Their Holiday Decorations

Most of our staff lives in New York City, so our idea of decorating for the holidays is, at most, throwing one of those red, velvet bows on our apartment door and calling it a day. Inside, we might put up a faux tree, light some gingerbread-scented candles, and maybe add some twinkly lights to the whole shebang. It's nothing like the elaborate light displays and blowup Santas of the suburbs.
So looking at how much effort some of our favorite celebrities put into their seasonal decor is an exercise in living vicariously. After all, most of us couldn't even fit a tree as big as Britney Spears' into our living room. Ahead, check out how Britney, Kylie Jenner, and others get their homes into the festive spirit. 'Tis the season for excessive tinsel.
P.S. Of course, Mariah Carey is in this slideshow. Do you even have to ask?