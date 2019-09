These Celebrities Went All Out With Their Holiday Decorations

Most of our staff lives in New York City, so our idea of decorating for the holidays is, at most, throwing one of those red, velvet bows on our apartment door and calling it a day. Inside, we might put up a faux tree, light some gingerbread-scented candles, and maybe add some twinkly lights to the whole shebang. It's nothing like the elaborate light displays and blowup Santas of the suburbs.