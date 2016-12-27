These Celebs Went ALL IN On Their Holiday Decorations

Tis the season for spreading cheer — celebrity cheer, that is. All over tinseltown, celeb halls are decked to the fullest with over-the-top holiday décor, and thanks to social media, it’s ours to enjoy, too. And because the rich and famous love to go big when decorating their homes for festivities, there’s more than enough eye candy to share.
So in the spirit of Chrismahanukwanzakah, we thought it’d be charitable to round up a few of the best celebrity interiors we've seen this season — so far. From sky-high trees to frosty snowmen, it’s safe to say our fave VIPs didn’t disappoint on the festive front. Grab a glass of eggnog, and scroll ahead for some pure celeb holiday magic. And since the holidays are really just getting started, we'll be adding new pics as they're posted. Check back for more soon!
