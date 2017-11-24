Sarah Hyland's Bachelor In Paradise Boyfriend Took Her On A Birthday Helicopter Ride

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have been taking us along the ride of their #RelationshipGoals. We've seen their naked cuddle puddles and letter love necklaces, but this time, they're showing off the ultimate birthday present. Adams took Hyland on a trip to Catalina Island for her 27th birthday in a helicopter, reported People. Talk about a seriously special way to spend Thanksgiving Day.
The Modern Family star took to her Instagram stories to share videos of their adorable journey. "Wells surprised me with a birthday trip. It was awesome," she wrote, and I believe her: I visited Catalina Island as a kid and it is stunning. She then wrote "This one. (@wellsadams) SURPRISED ME with a helicopter ride to Catalina to celebrate my birthday early and… I can’t. I’m all gushy."
Hyland shared videos of the happy couple in the chopper, wearing headphones over the noise. She tried to talk into the camera, but we couldn't quite make out exactly what she was saying, so she instead wrote: "The cutest ever @wellsadams." Hyland couldn't be more in love with her Bachelorette alum boyfriend.
When the trip ended, she ten posted a last photo of themselves embracing next to the helicopter, writing "Ok I think I’m Done with the gush for now." Unfortunately, she didn't share any images of the beautiful natural scenery on Catalina, but we suppose they can keep those lovely memories to themselves. Catalina Island is known for its mountain hiking and gorgeous dive spots, and we hope they had the best time. Happy birthday, Hyland, a true Sagittarius.
