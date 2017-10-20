We're in an era where changing your hair is a bit like changing your clothes — there's always a new trend to try on for size. What you might not realize, however, is that the most popular looks tend to build on each other. From warm-and-rich hygge hair, to the golden offshoot that came to be called cream soda blond, each new fad borrows a little from the last, making it easy to experiment. The latest trend to sweep both L.A. salons and Hollywood red carpets follows this track perfectly: a unique look that we're calling "root beer hair."
You've probably already spotted it on social media: A medium-to-dark brunette that's bubbling with warmth and already seen on stars like Cara Delevingne and SZA. Suffice it to say, this isn't your basic brown.
"It has a warm hue to it," Chris Greene, hair colorist at Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills, tells us. "Think dark brown with milk chocolate swirled through." Meanwhile, in-demand L.A. colorist Cherin Choi describes one of our favorite looks as, "Medium brown with paneled hazelnut highlights," and notes that it's the perfect option for the naturally brunette among us.
Whatever food it brings to mind, the trending hue is certainly intriguing. (Tip: A photo for your colorist is the sweetest reference you can pack.) An in-depth look at the color, ahead.