We're in an era where changing your hair is a bit like changing your clothes — there's always a new trend to try on for size. What you might not realise, however, is that the most popular looks tend to build on each other. From warm-and-rich hygge hair, to the golden offshoot that came to be called cream soda blonde, each new fad borrows a little from the last, making it easy to experiment. The latest trend to sweep both L.A. salons and Hollywood red carpets follows this track perfectly: a unique look that we're calling "coffee hair."
You've probably already spotted it on social media: A medium-to-dark brunette that's full of with warmth and already seen on stars like Cara Delevingne and SZA. Suffice it to say, this isn't your basic brown.
"It has a warm hue to it," Chris Greene, hair colourist at Mèche Salon in Beverly Hills, tells us. "Think dark brown with milk chocolate swirled through." Meanwhile, in-demand L.A. colourist Cherin Choi describes one of our favourite looks as, "Medium brown with panelled hazelnut highlights," and notes that it's the perfect option for the naturally brunette among us.
Whatever food it brings to mind, the trending hue is certainly intriguing. (Tip: A photo for your colourist is the sweetest reference you can pack.) An in-depth look at the colour, ahead.