Sarah Hyland Asks For Help As She Reveals Her 14-Year-Old Cousin Has Died

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland revealed on her Instagram Stories that her 14-year-0ld cousin, Trevor Canaday, was killed by an alleged drunk driver on December 1. Canaday was reportedly driving with his father Clifford when 36-year-old Jeffrey Eggeling ran a red light and hit their car, according to KETV. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Clifford is in critical condition. Hyland took to Instagram to direct followers to a GoFundMe campaign for his medical bills and the expenses for Canaday's funeral.
"This is my 14-year-old cousin Trevor," Hyland wrote on her Story on Sunday. "Yesterday, he was killed by a drunk driver. My Uncle is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries. PLEASE swipe up to help."
Advertisement
Hyland is supported by her boyfriend, Bachelor star Wells Adams, and Modern Family co-stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, all of whom used to social media to spread Hyland's message.
"@sarahhyland's cousin was killed by a drunk driver (who had 2 previous DUI's)," Adams posted. "His dad is still in the hospital and won't be able to go back to work for some time. We're trying to raise some money for the family. Please swipe up to donate. Anything helps."
"Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved," reads the description on the GoFundMe campaign, written by mother Becky Canaday and sisters Tessa and Zoee. "His memory will live on in many ways. Please help us do this for the family now to help ease their suffering away from money to focus on healing emotionally."
The campaign has surpassed the original $25,000 goal, which the family writes will go towards covering the funeral before moving on to medical expenses. Donate to the cause here.
Advertisement