According to Entertainment Tonight, Hyland arrived at jeweler Lorraine Schwartz' latest bangle launch on Tuesday with bling on the brain — and not the kind that adorns your wrist.
The Modern Family actress, who's been officially dating Adams since last fall, told ET that "of course" she's thought about what kind of diamond she wants to one day grace her ring finger.
"I'm a 27-year-old woman, of course I have," she said. "I'm a 27-year-old woman at a jeweler's event, of course I have."
She doesn't seem to have been shy about letting her radio DJ boyfriend know either.
"He knows what it is, so it's fine," she added.
With all of this talk about engagement rings, we can't help but wonder when and where their ceremony could take place. Could it be in Nashville, where Adams lives? And, if so, does that mean Hyland is going to leave Southern California for the real American South?
Those are certainly possibilities, but given his history on the Bachelor franchise, it might be more appropriate for the pair to wed in (excessive) style. Picture it now: They're picked up in a helicopter and flown to the Caribbean. During the flight, they give each other face masks and binge on their favorite Stranger Things episodes.
Once they land, they're greeted by thousands of ruby red rose petals (an obvious wink to Bachelor Nation) and walk out onto soft sand to find all of their friends, family, and — surprise! — Chris Harrison and a full camera crew eagerly waiting. The ceremony would go off without a hitch, and all go forth to live happily ever after.
Of course, that's just one option. There's always the possibility that they'll decide on something more low-key. Hopefully, whatever they settle on if/when the time comes won't include a mass wedding with any other Bachelor contestants.
