Sarah Hyland & Wells Did Holiday Face Masks — & It Was Adorable

If you're a fan of Modern Family or you're a die-hard member of Bachelor Nation, it's no breaking news that Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are an item — and pretty smitten, at that. Since their love story sparked with millennial new-age social media flirting back in October, the two have been very public about their relationship, posting Snapchats and Instagram Stories posing in front of helicopters and cuddling naked in bed together.
And par for the course as far as #RelationshipGoals are concerned, Hyland and Adams have just taken their relationship one step cuter by coordinating their skin-care routines. Because as the saying goes, couples that mask together, stay together...or at least have clearer and brighter skin together.
From their Instagram Stories, we gathered that this year Hyland and Wells spent their first Christmas together as a couple. But it wasn't a fancy black-tie affair or surprise helicopter ride over SoCal for the holiday. Instead, the two kicked it low-key at home. Adams shared a selfie on his Instagram story showing the two nestled into the couch, wearing what seem to be brown fuzzy doggie onesies and some variation of K-beauty sheet masks over their faces. "Onesies and flaskmasks. @sarahhyland is in heaven," Adams captioned the selfie.
We're assuming "flaskmasks" was a typo, and Adams meant to write "face masks." But if flaskmasks really are a thing, we want to know about them (let us known, Wells).
Honestly, we have to agree with Hyland: Face masks and onesies are kind-of what our holiday heaven looks like, too. And having someone to take a flawless skin selfie with — well, that's just icing on the Christmas cookie.
