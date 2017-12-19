Britney Spears Wore 2017's Biggest Beauty Trends Back In The 2000s

Every decade has its breakout stars and mainstay trendsetters — and Britney Spears dominated both roles in the 2000s. She was (briefly) America's sweetheart, an "It Girl" through and through, and a rebellious provocateur — depending on which part of the decade you rewind to.
Long before Instagram, Netflix, and Spotify, we tuned into MTV to see what was cool — and Spears was the queen of everything that touched pop music. Read: She performed alongside Michael Jackson, kissed Madonna (which spurred countless headlines), and recorded with stars like Rihanna.
While some of the trends she's best known for have long been retired — ahem, denim formalwear and pigtails— many looks she ushered into the fashion and beauty zeitgeist stuck around past the death of our first iPods. In fact, many are popular again today.
Click ahead for a deep dive into the trends that Spears made huge in the aughts — and are back in a big way.