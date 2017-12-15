Let us all pay homage to the year 2003, when 50 Cent released his iconic "In Da Club" single, a horse named Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby, and for the first time, phones were made with front-facing cameras. Since that time, photography as we know it entirely changed — in favor of the selfie.
Love them, hate them, make a book out of them — one thing is for sure, selfies are here to stay. So, instead of fighting them, why not face the light (ideally by a window) and learn how to take one like a pro?
If you're seeking guidance, we recommend following Selfie Queen Olivia Culpo's advice. One scroll through her Instagram feed will show you that the woman has mastered the art of taking her own photo, and in a recent interview with InStyle, Culpo gave up her five secrets to a stunning selfie. Inspired, we found other celebs who use the same Culpo-endorsed tips, tricks, and angles to get the money shot. Ahead, all the A-list inspiration you need to up your own selfie-game.