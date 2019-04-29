What Beyoncé's Natural Hair Really Looks Like

When you're one of the most idolized and talked-about celebrities on earth, people want to know everything about you, from what you eat and drink to your daily routine and what you look like before the glam squad arrives.
This is especially true for Beyoncé and her natural hair. The conversation around the star's god-given texture picked up steam in 2017, when her longtime hairstylist Neal Farinah confirmed on Instagram that a naturally-curly look Bey sported to the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of The Year was, in fact, au naturel.
But the Beyhive didn't believe it, and since then, they've continued to try and crack the code of Beyoncé's natural hair. The buzz was reignited following her September 2018 Vogue cover, where the singer confirmed that the cornrows she wore in the spread were, in fact, all hers. More recently, Farinah also showed off Queen Bey's natural strands following a Jay-Z concert in Brooklyn, leaving some fans in awe of her extension-free texture — and some fans still skeptical.
Advertisement
We've reached out to Farinah to get more details on Beyoncé's true texture. But in the meantime, take a look at how her hair has transformed over the years, ahead.
1 of 7
2 of 7
Advertisement
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
Advertisement