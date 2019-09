The Powerful Message Behind Beyoncé's Natural Hair & Makeup In Vogue

In this issue, Beyoncé also gets very real about her post-baby body , saying that she's come to peace with how having three children has changed her appearance. "To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller," she says. "I have a little mommy pouch, and I’m in no rush to get rid of it. I think it’s real. Whenever I’m ready to get a six-pack, I will go into beast zone and work my ass off until I have it. But right now, my little FUPA and I feel like we are meant to be."